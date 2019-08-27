Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 91.67 N/A -2.40 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Eyenovia Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.5 is Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 95.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.27%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.