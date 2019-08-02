Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 134.05 N/A -2.40 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 13.01 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 94.53% at a $18.5 consensus price target. Dynavax Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 878.26% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.