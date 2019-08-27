Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 89.14 N/A -2.40 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 41 1843.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gritstone Oncology Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and has 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

$18.5 is Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 101.53%. On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 38.89% and its average target price is $62. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Gritstone Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.