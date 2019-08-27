Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|11
|89.14
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|41
|1843.00
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gritstone Oncology Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
Liquidity
Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and has 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
$18.5 is Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 101.53%. On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 38.89% and its average target price is $62. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Gritstone Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.