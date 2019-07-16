Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 155.76 N/A -2.25 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 4.30 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 10.4 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, Champions Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a 67.42% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.9% and 55%. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.8% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -28.54% weaker performance while Champions Oncology Inc. has 8.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Champions Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.