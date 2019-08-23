Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 97.59 N/A -2.40 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. Its rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 84.08%. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average target price and a 49.25% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Gritstone Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65% and 0%. Insiders held 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.