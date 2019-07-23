Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)

As Biotechnology companies, Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 143.78 N/A -2.25 0.00 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gritstone Oncology Inc. and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 81.37% for Gritstone Oncology Inc. with average price target of $18.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.45% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.28% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -28.54% weaker performance while AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has 54.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.