Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) Trades at $9.90 After Triangle; ECARE SOLUTIONS (ECSL) Sellers Increased By 900% Their Shorts

ECARE SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:ECSL) had an increase of 900% in short interest. ECSL’s SI was 1,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 900% from 100 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.336. About 28,700 shares traded or 26.61% up from the average. EncounterCare Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECSL) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) formed triangle with $10.49 target or 6.00% above today’s $9.90 share price. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) has $354.16 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 121,585 shares traded. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.68 EPS, up 91.05% or $6.92 from last year’s $-7.6 per share. After $-0.63 actual EPS reported by Gritstone Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gritstone Oncology has $20 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 86.87% above currents $9.9 stock price. Gritstone Oncology had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.