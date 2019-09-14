Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) Reaches $9.82 After 3.00% Down Move; AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AGNC Investment has $18 highest and $16.5000 lowest target. $17.33’s average target is 9.34% above currents $15.85 stock price. AGNC Investment had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. See AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $17.5000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $16.5000 Initiates Coverage On

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

The stock of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 81,565 shares traded. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $351.30 million company. It was reported on Sep, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $9.53 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GRTS worth $10.54M less.

More notable recent Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gritstone Oncology Announces Changes to its Board of Directors, Including the Appointment of Biotech Veteran Dr. Elaine V. Jones – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Gritstone Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRTS) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gritstone Oncology Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GBT – Gopher Radio Token (GRT) Patent Application is Published – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gritstone Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.68 EPS, up 91.05% or $6.92 from last year’s $-7.6 per share. After $-0.63 actual EPS reported by Gritstone Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% negative EPS growth.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company has market cap of $351.30 million. The firm focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. It currently has negative earnings. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.

Investors sentiment Infinity in 2019 Q2. Its in 2019Q1. It [12345], as 0 investors sold AGNC Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 341,318 shares or 9.24% more from 312,442 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Rech And Mngmt invested in 0% or 200 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) owns 114,261 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) for 45,453 shares. Cortland Associate Incorporated Mo reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

More notable recent AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is AGNC Investment (AGNC) Down 7.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MODN, SSNC, AGNC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: ORCL, BMY, CL, AGNC, KRC – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

The stock increased 1.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 5.36 million shares traded. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has declined 12.60% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AGNC News: 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $1.06; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds AGNC Investment; 02/05/2018 – AGNC REPORTS AMENDMENT TO MTGE MANAGEMENT PACT; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q Comprehensive Loss 53c/Sh; 25/04/2018 – AGNC Investment 1Q Net $415M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AGNC Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGNC); 25/04/2018 – AGNC INVESTMENT CORP AGNC.O – QTRLY COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.53; 24/05/2018 – AGNC Investment Prices 30M Shrs of Common Stk for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of $558M; 15/03/2018 – AGNC Investment Declares Dividend of 50c; 14/05/2018 – AGNC Investment Corp. to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell in Celebration of 10 Years as a Publicly Traded Company

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.68 billion. The firm invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It currently has negative earnings. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements.