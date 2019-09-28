Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) Reaches $8.45 After 5.00% Down Move; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Income Fund Has 1.64 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Income Fund (ETB) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 18 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 11 sold and decreased their holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Income Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 3.58 million shares, down from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

The stock of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 98,959 shares traded. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $302.29 million company. It was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $8.03 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GRTS worth $15.11M less.

Analysts await Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.68 EPS, up 91.05% or $6.92 from last year’s $-7.6 per share. After $-0.63 actual EPS reported by Gritstone Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% negative EPS growth.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company has market cap of $302.29 million. The firm focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. It currently has negative earnings. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 49,244 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kistler holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund for 22,448 shares. Cetera Advisors Llc owns 144,482 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.1% invested in the company for 21,423 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,000 shares.