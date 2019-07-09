Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (GRTS) EPS Estimated At $-0.66; Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Sentiment Is 1.09

Analysts expect Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) to report $-0.66 EPS on August, 12.After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Gritstone Oncology, Inc.’s analysts see 6.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 102,844 shares traded. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 280 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 257 decreased and sold stock positions in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 197.67 million shares, down from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Church & Dwight Co Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 22 to 20 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 215 Increased: 201 New Position: 79.

Among 2 analysts covering Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gritstone Oncology had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company has market cap of $404.70 million. The firm focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. It currently has negative earnings. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03 million for 35.34 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

