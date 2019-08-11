Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 141.10 N/A -2.40 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.22 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.7 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 84.82% for Gritstone Oncology Inc. with average price target of $18.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.27%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.