Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Comparison side by side

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 99.05 N/A -2.40 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 47.63 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 96.08% for Gritstone Oncology Inc. with consensus price target of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.27%. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 29.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. was less bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.