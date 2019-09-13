Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Comparison side by side

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|11
|99.05
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|16
|47.63
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
Liquidity
Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 96.08% for Gritstone Oncology Inc. with consensus price target of $20.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.27%. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 29.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. was less bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
