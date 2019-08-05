Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Comparison side by side

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 127.71 N/A -2.40 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Gritstone Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, with potential upside of 104.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.