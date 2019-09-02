Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparing side by side

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 91.53 N/A -2.40 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.36 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. Its rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.5, and a 82.81% upside potential. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 43.82%. The results provided earlier shows that Gritstone Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 45.5% respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.27%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.