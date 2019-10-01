Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 10 0.00 17.37M -2.40 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 24.70M -1.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 179,072,164.95% -312.1% -48.4% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 1,116,990,005.88% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 79.4% respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.