Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 10 0.00 17.37M -2.40 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 14 0.01 44.39M -3.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gritstone Oncology Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 178,520,041.11% -312.1% -48.4% MacroGenics Inc. 319,352,517.99% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 117.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.