Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Immune Design Corp. (:) Contrasting side by side

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 93.90 N/A -2.40 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Immune Design Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65% and 59.09%. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.27%. Competitively, 1.35% are Immune Design Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.