Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|11
|94.10
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Genfit SA.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Genfit SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Genfit SA.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The consensus price target of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, with potential upside of 90.92%. Competitively the consensus price target of Genfit SA is $56.5, which is potential 230.80% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Genfit SA looks more robust than Gritstone Oncology Inc. as far as analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genfit SA.
Summary
Genfit SA beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
