Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 99.05 N/A -2.40 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.13 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. Its rival Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 81.37% and an $18.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Fortress Biotech Inc. is $15, which is potential 737.99% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Fortress Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65% and 14%. Insiders owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.8% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.