Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 95.36 N/A -2.40 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a 103.67% upside potential and an average price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 8.1% respectively. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.