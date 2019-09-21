Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Comparison side by side

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 93.80 N/A -2.40 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65% and 55.8%. Insiders owned roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.