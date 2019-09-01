Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Comparing side by side

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 91.53 N/A -2.40 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $18.5, and a 82.81% upside potential.

Institutional investors owned 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.