Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Contrasting side by side

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 93.90 N/A -2.40 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.90 N/A -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Gritstone Oncology Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 91.31% and an $18.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, which is potential 142.36% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Gritstone Oncology Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.