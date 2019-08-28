Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 92.25 N/A -2.40 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 308.37 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gritstone Oncology Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.5 is Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 94.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.