Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Contrasting side by side

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 10 0.00 17.37M -2.40 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1 0.00 4.73M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 178,520,041.11% -312.1% -48.4% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 375,665,157.65% 282.5% -61.9%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 5.2% respectively. About 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.