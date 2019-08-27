Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 89.73 N/A -2.40 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 26.32 N/A -1.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gritstone Oncology Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Gritstone Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, with potential upside of 100.22%. Competitively the average price target of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.75, which is potential 400.91% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.