Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 91.53 N/A -2.40 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, with potential upside of 82.81%. On the other hand, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 54.34% and its consensus target price is $48. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Gritstone Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65% and 0%. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.27%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.