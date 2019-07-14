Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Comparison side by side

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 156.75 N/A -2.25 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gritstone Oncology Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a 66.37% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. About 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited -4.59% -17.91% 12.06% -43.06% -44.76% -1.94%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.