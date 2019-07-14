Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Comparison side by side

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|12
|156.75
|N/A
|-2.25
|0.00
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gritstone Oncology Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a 66.37% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. About 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|-1.87%
|-19.94%
|-8.15%
|-53.22%
|0%
|-28.54%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|-4.59%
|-17.91%
|12.06%
|-43.06%
|-44.76%
|-1.94%
For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
Summary
Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
