Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 91.53 N/A -2.40 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 82.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.27%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.