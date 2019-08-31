Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|11
|91.53
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 82.81%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.27%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
