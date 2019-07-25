Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Comparing side by side

Since Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 138.28 N/A -2.25 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 516.94 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.5 is Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 88.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -28.54% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 74.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.