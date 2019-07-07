Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 13 161.82 N/A -2.25 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, and a 61.15% upside potential. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 68.04%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.9% and 52.4%. Insiders held roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -28.54% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 6.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.