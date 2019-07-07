Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|13
|161.82
|N/A
|-2.25
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, and a 61.15% upside potential. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 68.04%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.9% and 52.4%. Insiders held roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|-1.87%
|-19.94%
|-8.15%
|-53.22%
|0%
|-28.54%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.18%
|10.1%
|-10.58%
|-6.73%
|0%
|6.05%
For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -28.54% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 6.05% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
