Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Comparing side by side

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 88.66 N/A -2.40 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9.2 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus price target and a 511.89% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.27%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. was less bearish than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.