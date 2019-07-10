Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparison side by side

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 161.26 N/A -2.25 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.71% and an $18.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.