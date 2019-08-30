Grisanti Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Ppl (PPL) as Share Price Declined; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Valuation Rose While Portland Investment Counsel Has Lifted by $4.56 Million Its Holding

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 72,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 134,298 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 206,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 3.22M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 1.04 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,955 shares to 52,160 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 32,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na holds 58,429 shares. Aqr Mgmt Llc invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 11,417 were reported by Mercer Capital Advisers. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com Ltd owns 56,968 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 1.01% or 12.83 million shares. Philadelphia accumulated 117,111 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Pa has 0.14% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 210,460 are owned by Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 60,023 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 133,960 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.06% stake. 96,559 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Miller Howard New York stated it has 32,038 shares. 10,646 are held by Kistler. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

