Grisanti Capital Management Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $6.77 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc analyzed 8,959 shares as the company's stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 21,963 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, down from 30,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $385.15. About 917,695 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 58.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd analyzed 520,489 shares as the company's stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 369,861 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 890,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 12.13M shares traded or 46.20% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.14 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,307 shares to 32,715 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $50.68M for 22.08 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.