Grisanti Capital Management Raised Eog Res (EOG) Holding by $504,165; Boeing Co Com (BA) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowered Stake by $7.71 Million as Stock Declined

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 20,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,883 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 26,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 5,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,715 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 27,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main National Bank & Trust has invested 0.48% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 15,356 are held by Cushing Asset Ltd Partnership. Montrusco Bolton Inc accumulated 0.95% or 153,837 shares. U S Glob Invsts holds 0.07% or 1,496 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited holds 3,977 shares. Inv Advsrs invested in 4,665 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 455,500 shares. Prio Wealth LP stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wafra Inc invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 54,789 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Cordasco Financial Networks stated it has 2,255 shares. The Michigan-based White Pine Inv has invested 1.23% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Vident Advisory Limited Com stated it has 3,773 shares. Premier Asset Lc holds 2.57% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 113,353 shares. Ci reported 498,897 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8,549 shares to 6,676 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,917 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,991 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.85% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,063 shares. Boston Limited Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ferguson Wellman Management holds 95,222 shares. Utd Fire Gru holds 75,000 shares. Mig Cap Ltd holds 0.04% or 701 shares. Gladius Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Caxton Associates Lp owns 1,724 shares. 29,542 are owned by Griffin Asset. Ims Capital holds 3,317 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.56% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 61,439 shares. 3,341 were reported by Papp L Roy And Assocs. Shoker Investment Counsel owns 5,189 shares. Spirit Of America Ny owns 4,605 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,547 shares to 11,930 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,972 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G.