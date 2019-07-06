Grisanti Capital Management Raised By $4.34 Million Its Cigna (CI) Holding; Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Petrofac Ltd (LON:PFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Petrofac Ltd had 17 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, January 11. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, January 24 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, January 7. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and GBX 500 target in Monday, February 11 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and GBX 546 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by Barclays Capital. Bernstein upgraded the shares of PFC in report on Tuesday, January 8 to “Market Perform” rating. See Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) latest ratings:

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 460.00 New Target: GBX 539.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 821.00 New Target: GBX 761.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 590.00 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 674.00 New Target: GBX 546.00 Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1000.00 New Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 500.00 Initiates Starts

11/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 660.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Downgrade

01/02/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 665.00 Maintain

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the gas and oil production and processing industry worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.44 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. It has a 22.32 P/E ratio. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore gas and oil industry.

More notable recent Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Beleaguered Petrofac Pins Hopes On European Oil Services Recovery – Forbes” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.10% or GBX 0.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 415.2. About 1.09 million shares traded. Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

