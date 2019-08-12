Grisanti Capital Management Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Decreased by $2.44 Million; Citigroup (C) Shares Rose While Washington Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $524,830

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 8,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 10,750 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 19,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $275. About 389,168 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 25,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 33,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 5.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 20/03/2018 – PETRA DIAMONDS LTD PDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $348,343 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. F&V Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cumberland Advsrs has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.7% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 3,219 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company Limited has 7,983 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Incorporated has 0.71% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 142,430 shares. Smithfield has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Conning stated it has 50,300 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ser holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,550 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,932 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Chilton Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 103,765 shares. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Markston Interest Ltd Llc has 0.82% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.06 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 88,512 shares to 248,378 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.19% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1.47M shares. 18,545 were reported by Advsr Incorporated Ok. Chem Bankshares reported 16,935 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 2.74% or 31,134 shares. Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y holds 0.35% or 1,151 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sei Invs holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 207,367 shares. Icm Asset Management Wa invested 0.36% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 3.10 million shares. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 205,647 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.07% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Winslow Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.19 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Marvin & Palmer Inc has invested 5.14% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Graybill Bartz Associate Ltd reported 15,932 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings.