Grisanti Capital Management Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Lowered by $3.06 Million; Centene Dek (CNC) Stake Held by Greenwich Wealth Management Llc

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 27,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 65,917 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 93,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $136.24. About 4.12M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 2.48 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62,508 shares to 95,608 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 27,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94B for 31.54 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

