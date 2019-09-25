Grisanti Capital Management Position in Cigna (CI) Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Us Bancorp (USB) Shares Rose While Sit Investment Associates Has Lowered Its Holding

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 24,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 274,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38M, down from 299,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 5.28M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 92.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 27,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The hedge fund held 2,288 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $360,000, down from 29,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $157.91. About 1.78M shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 09/05/2018 – Cigna Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for Fourth Consecutive Year; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES CIGNA’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE AFTER AN; 08/03/2018 – Cigna unveils $67bn deal to buy Express Scripts; 23/04/2018 – CIGNA-ON APRIL 23, CO, EXPRESS SCRIPTS EACH RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFO, DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM DOJ IN CONNECTION WITH DOJ’S REVIEW OF DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts (Video); 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC/; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CEO SAYS CURRENT MARKETPLACE IS NOT SUSTAINABLE: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Cigna will buy Express Scripts; massive opioid litigation may not get settled, after all

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $183.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 699 shares to 2,646 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 41,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $4.35 earnings per share, up 13.28% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.84 per share. CI’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $4.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.30 actual earnings per share reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 366,756 shares or 48.87% less from 717,325 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Llc owns 1,494 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Llc invested 0.06% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). West Oak Lc invested in 0.04% or 404 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 114 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pettee Invsts stated it has 1,774 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,663 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riverpark Lc owns 509 shares. American Research And Mngmt owns 212 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation holds 0.13% or 105,469 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 7 shares. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 88,030 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Grisanti Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Essex Svcs has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Yhb Inv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.13% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.35 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.