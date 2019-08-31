Grisanti Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $2.98 Million; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Holder America First Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54M shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 8,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 6,676 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 15,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 29.55% or $99.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 15.82 million shares traded or 1473.06% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 27,102 shares to 29,600 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.