Grisanti Capital Management Lowered Comcast New (CMCSA) Position by $2.24 Million as Stock Value Declined; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Position in Dollar General (DG) Has Cut by $535,140 as Valuation Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 36.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 53,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 92,486 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, down from 145,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 4.44 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC (“SKY”) BY COMCAST CORPORATION (“COMCAST”); 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 3,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 14,676 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 18,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $157.6. About 735,699 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC)

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $183.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9,092 shares to 46,271 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.50B for 15.45 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3G Capital Prtnrs LP holds 2.86 million shares or 15.62% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 2.47M shares. Css Ltd Il reported 2,800 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.24% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Allstate Corporation reported 422,360 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 179,524 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 2.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hartford Management Incorporated stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Allen Inv Management Lc invested 5.3% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.63% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.10 million shares. 311,360 were reported by Nfc Invests Limited Liability Corp. Bessemer Group Inc reported 81,832 shares stake. Smead Cap Management Inc reported 1.59M shares. James Invest Inc has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 15,460 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 15,165 shares. Covey Cap Ltd Llc owns 23,022 shares. 150,088 are held by Sei Invests. Moody Bancorp Trust Division has invested 0.24% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2.19 million shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd reported 6,820 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Orrstown Financial Services Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 15,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.24% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Horrell Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 30,941 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Hexavest invested 0.84% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 28.76 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,750 shares to 9,481 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.