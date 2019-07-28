Grisanti Capital Management Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position; Shorts at INTERCURE LTD ORDINARY SHARES ISRAEL (IRCLF) Raised By 188.89%

INTERCURE LTD ORDINARY SHARES ISRAEL (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) had an increase of 188.89% in short interest. IRCLF’s SI was 5,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 188.89% from 1,800 shares previously. With 15,100 avg volume, 0 days are for INTERCURE LTD ORDINARY SHARES ISRAEL (OTCMKTS:IRCLF)’s short sellers to cover IRCLF’s short positions. It closed at $1.82 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 24.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 6,901 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 21,643 shares with $4.11M value, down from 28,544 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $955.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 482 shares to 2,138 valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dxc Technology Co stake by 28,679 shares and now owns 109,605 shares. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 76 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $21500 target. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $140 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $231 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drw Secs Ltd Com owns 1,318 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 105,493 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc owns 10,351 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com stated it has 1.71M shares. 106,192 are owned by Bbva Compass Financial Bank Incorporated. Letko Brosseau & owns 2,000 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.58% or 127,256 shares. Wilsey Asset holds 3.53% or 44,542 shares in its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 104,920 are owned by Grassi Management. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 248,438 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Bp Public Limited invested in 3.52% or 478,000 shares. Somerset Trust reported 25,907 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 2.05% stake. Delta Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of stock or 1,521 shares.

InterCure Ltd. invests in the biomedical, life sciences, and biotechnology sectors in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $196.14 million. The firm was formerly known as Ben Gavish Ltd. and changed its name to InterCure Ltd. in June 1997. It currently has negative earnings.