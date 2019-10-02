Grisanti Capital Management Lifted Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Position By $3.57 Million; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 145 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 128 decreased and sold their equity positions in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 68.70 million shares, down from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sarepta Therapeutics Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 8 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 84 Increased: 95 New Position: 50.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) stake by 40.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grisanti Capital Management Llc acquired 76,007 shares as Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 264,441 shares with $12.51 million value, up from 188,434 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co New now has $213.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 9.30M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 20/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS BANK SUPERVISION IS ABOUT MAKING SURE MANAGEMENT FOLLOWING LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EQUITY STRATEGIST SCOTT WREN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 06/03/2018 – WALKING:-WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50M IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING; 13/04/2018 – More Wells Fargo Advisors Jump Ship — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IGNORED FAULTY INCENTIVE SYSTEM; 11/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Growth Ban Won’t End Until Vote of Full Fed Board; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo will pay $1B fine to end mortgage, auto loan probes; 09/04/2018 – Business Insurance: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sinking Sarepta – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sarepta competitor files with FDA for Duchenne drug – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sarepta Therapeutics Is Bottoming Out – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SRPT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $76.03. About 650,196 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) has risen 29.09% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT); 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – SAREPTA IS GRANTED EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 05/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barron’s; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management LP Exits Position in Sarepta; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA GETS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO BUY MYONEXUS; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 9.23% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for 290,000 shares. Avoro Capital Advisors Llc owns 1.40 million shares or 7.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eventide Asset Management Llc has 5.19% invested in the company for 1.12 million shares. The New York-based Cadian Capital Management Lp has invested 3.76% in the stock. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,677 shares.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $5.65 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 4,063 shares to 15,561 valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 6,256 shares and now owns 25,692 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $52.07’s average target is 7.34% above currents $48.51 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 20 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 17. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, May 21. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, September 30 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating.