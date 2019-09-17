Grisanti Capital Management Lifted Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake; As Slm (SLM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Has Decreased by $1.63 Million Its Holding

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 81.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 181,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 42,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411,000, down from 223,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 887,121 shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ SLM Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLM); 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Sensitivity, Stability of Deposit Base to Rising Interest Rates; 09/03/2018 – SLM Short-Interest Ratio Rises 128% to 9 Days; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR DILUTED CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99 – $1.01; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Two SLM Student Loan Trusts; 11/05/2018 – Sallie Mae Recognized for Efforts to Help Families Plan and Pay for College; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND-DISCUSSION WITH SLM CORP’S BOARD MAY INCLUDE BOARD COMPOSITION,IF VALUEACT CAPITAL EMPLOYEE TO BE ON BOARD, AMONG OTHERS; 02/05/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae 1Q EPS 28c; 18/04/2018 – College Planning Tour Earns Sallie Mae 2018 Financial Marketing Award

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 10,318 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 6,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $231.67. About 495,562 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. SLM’s profit will be $106.70M for 9.36 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by SLM Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SLM Corporation (SLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: FXO – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sallie Mae (SLM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is it Worth Holding on to Sallie Mae (SLM) Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “ULTA Reporting After the Bell Today: Will ULTA Stock Remain a Retail Jewel? – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 9 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ulta Beauty EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NOC, ITCI, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Down on Q2 Earnings Miss, View Cut – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

