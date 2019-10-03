Grisanti Capital Management Lifted Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position; Microsoft (MSFT)’s Sentiment Is 0.77

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 803 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 1046 cut down and sold their stakes in Microsoft Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 5.28 billion shares, down from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Microsoft Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 981 to 1031 for an increase of 50. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 999 Increased: 664 New Position: 139.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 54.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grisanti Capital Management Llc acquired 3,642 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Grisanti Capital Management Llc holds 10,318 shares with $3.58M value, up from 6,676 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $15.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $258.99. About 200,831 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $134.92. About 1.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial services and products for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses ; Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. It has a 26.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc holds 62.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation for 171,472 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv owns 1.51 million shares or 26.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Srb Corp has 21.9% invested in the company for 1.75 million shares. The Delaware-based Ashmore Wealth Management Llc has invested 21.57% in the stock. Duquesne Family Office Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5.23 million shares.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $59.20 million activity. Dillon Mary N bought 1,300 shares worth $308,321. 243,849 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares with value of $58.89 million were bought by HEILBRONN CHARLES.

Among 10 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $375 highest and $23500 lowest target. $287.64’s average target is 11.06% above currents $258.99 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 17 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, August 30. Atlantic Securities has “Neutral” rating and $25000 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, August 30. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, August 30. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 30 by UBS.