Grisanti Capital Management Increases Stake in Cme Group (CME); Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Boosted Holding

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 9,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 46,271 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98M, up from 37,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $208.75. About 255,879 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 07/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 4; 08/05/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS SETTLEMENT DELAY WAS DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUE – SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 14/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: JUMP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – The cryptocurrency’s highest price lines up with the day the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, introduced bitcoin futures trading; 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 10,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, up from 27,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $275.46. About 167,023 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Rev $1.51B; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA – 58 PCT OF EYLEA-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED TWO-STEP OR GREATER IMPROVEMENT FROM BASELINE ON DIABETIC RETINOPATHY SEVERITY SCALE (DRSS) AT WEEK 24

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Sphera Funds Mngmt has invested 1.28% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Impact Advsrs Limited has 0.86% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 7,582 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communication reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 3.47M were reported by State Street. Kistler holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Veritable Lp accumulated 1,557 shares. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning stated it has 1,035 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 262,400 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc owns 757 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% or 8,978 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $545.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31,910 shares to 100,512 shares, valued at $18.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

