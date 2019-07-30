Grisanti Capital Management Increases Stake in Cme Group (CME); Bb&T Continues to Hold Stake in Devon Energy (DVN)

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 17,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 717,980 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.66M, up from 700,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 4.67M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 19,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,179 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 17,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $199.64. About 1.30 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: SLIDE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT TO NEW LOWS PRESSURED BY TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bo; 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group; 04/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rallies; shrugs off China beef tariff news; 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct; 15/03/2018 – ? CME targets UK fintech […]; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay (NYSE:STAY) by 20,050 shares to 34,628 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover (NYSE:DFS) by 34,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,340 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (SUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.14% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 114,248 shares. First Citizens Bancshares And Communications holds 59,767 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Van Strum Towne holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 63,788 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx invested in 7,805 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Adage Capital Grp Lc has 0.04% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Shine Invest Advisory Services accumulated 55 shares. Palisade Asset Lc owns 13,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 34,336 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 46,321 shares. 437,200 are held by Philadelphia. South State Corp accumulated 0.03% or 9,895 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 15,040 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 1.10M shares. Company Financial Bank invested in 9,951 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,959 shares to 21,963 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 72,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,298 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).