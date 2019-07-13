Grisanti Capital Management Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Brown Advisory Lifted Holding in Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) as Market Valuation Rose

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 289.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 145,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 50,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 1.01 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,138 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 1,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,712 shares to 311,104 shares, valued at $38.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,836 shares, and cut its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider WHITMAN BURKE W bought $49,512.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27,523 shares to 65,917 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,963 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

