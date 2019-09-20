Grisanti Capital Management Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC); Moon Capital Management Has Increased Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Holding by $575.57 Million as Market Value Declined

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 96.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 67,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 138,007 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17B, up from 70,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 751,089 shares traded or 212.17% up from the average. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 76,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 264,441 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51M, up from 188,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 10.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 mln to resolve lawsuit related to sales scandal; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk Management Claims With Regulators; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF $21.9 BLN, DOWN FROM $22.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,480 shares to 46,449 shares, valued at $6.28B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,511 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Aperio Gru Limited Company has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Rhumbline Advisers has 41,196 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,178 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Citigroup owns 8,267 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability owns 72,606 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0% or 69,927 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 3,694 shares. Continental Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 144,294 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 22,700 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp holds 21,613 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $183.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53,437 shares to 92,486 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 27,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,778 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brown Brothers Harriman Com invested in 8.71 million shares or 2.74% of the stock. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 339,977 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 0.45% stake. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4.54M shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Beacon Group Incorporated invested in 132,333 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers reported 6.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Banque Pictet Cie Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 853,456 shares. Kings Point Mgmt reported 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Texas-based Hightower Trust Lta has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Washington National Bank & Trust invested in 38,347 shares. Moreover, City has 0.8% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 62,325 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Daily Journal Corp holds 50.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 159.18 million shares. Community Savings Bank Na has 0.27% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 30,006 shares.